TNI News Headlines – October 29, 2022

🔹 57 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged today; total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1326581.
🔹 Odisha to prepare disaster management Yodhas in every household to face calamities: CM Naveen Patnaik.
🔹 Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurated projects worth Rs 488 crore in Padmapur Assembly Constituency of Bargarh district.
🔹 Odisha Government extends HSRP deadlines by another month.
🔹 Shoe hurled at Jatra artiste Rani Priyadarshini over ‘obscene dance moves’.
🔹 Student wing of Congress barged into the residence of State Home Minister Tusharkanti Behera in connection with BJD Zilla Parishad member Dharmendra Sahu.
🔹 Gujarat Government likely to implement ‘Uniform Civil Code’ ahead of Assembly Polls in the State.
🔹 Vande Bharat Express collides with cattle again near Atul station in Gujarat.
🔹 Samantha Ruth Prabhu diagnosed with Myositis
🔹 Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan marches from Lahore to Islamabad.
🔹 US expresses support for India against China’s coercive tactics at border.
