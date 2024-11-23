PM Modi hails BJP’s Win in Maharashtra and Key Bypolls Victory

TNI Bureau: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday hailed the victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Maharashtra as “historic”. The Bharatiya Janata Party-led Mahayuti alliance has secured an overwhelming mandate in Maharashtra, won 234 of the 288 Assembly seats while the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha swept the State Assembly election results with its allies as it won 56 seats.

Maharashtra Assembly Polls Results:

📌The Bharatiya Janata Party-led Mahayuti alliance has secured 234 out of the total 288 seats, with the BJP scoring wins on 132 seats. Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) won 57 seats, Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar) – NCP 41 seats.

📌The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), comprising the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) managed to get 56 seats including Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) 20, Congress 16, NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) 10 and Samajwadi Party 10 seats.

Jharkhand Assembly Poll Results:

📌The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led INDIA alliance’s sweeping victory, securing 56 seats with the JMM won 34 seats out of total 81 seat. Indian National Congress – INC got 16 seats, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) won 4 seats, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) – CPI(ML)(L) 2 seats.

📌Similarly NDA won just 24 of the 81 seats including BJP 21 seats and Lok Janshakti Party(Ram Vilas), Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha – JLKM and Janata Dal (United) – JD(U) won 1 seat each.

Assembly By-poll Results:

📌Assam Bypolls: BJP 3, UPPL 1, AGP 1

📌Bihar Bypolls: BJP 2, JD(U) 1, HAM (Secular) 1

📌Chhattisgarh Bypolls: BJP 1

📌Gujarat Bypolls: BJP 1

📌Karnataka Bypolls: Congress 3

📌Kerala Bypolls: Congress 1, CPI(M) 1

📌Madhya Pradesh Bypolls: BJP 1, Congress 1

📌Meghalaya Bypolls: NPP 1

📌Punjab Bypolls: AAP 3, Congress 1

📌Rajasthan Bypolls: BJP 5, Congress 1, BAP 1

📌Sikkim Bypolls: SKM 2

📌Uttar Pradesh Bypolls: BJP 6, SP 2, RLD 1

📌Uttarakhand Bypolls: BJP 1

📌West Bengal: Trinamool Congress 6

Lok Sabha Bypoll Results:

📌Wayanad (Kerala) Lok Sabha Bypolls: Congress

📌Nanded (Maharashtra) Lok Sabha Bypolls: Congress