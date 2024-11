The News Insight conducted a poll in its WhatsApp Group – Which legacy is more inspiring?

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Out of 32 respondents, 30 voted saying that former Chief Minister Biju Patnaik (Biju) Legacy is more Inspiring than first Chief Minister of Odisha Utkal Keshari Dr. Harekrushna Mahatab (Mahatab) Legacy, while 2 voted saying that Mahatab Legacy is more inspiring.