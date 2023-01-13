PM Modi flags off Luxury Cruise ‘MV Ganga Vilas,’ know details

Varanasi: In a historic moment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday virtually flagged off the world’s longest river cruise, MV Ganga Vilas from Varanasi.

Operated by Antara Cruises, the luxury cruise from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh to Dibrugarh in Assam will cover over 3,200 km across 27 river systems in five Indian states and Bangladesh in 51 days.

The MV Ganga Vilas will have stops in 50 tourist destinations. A of 32 tourists from Switzerland have signed up for the entire length of the journey.

From ticket price to route map and from journey duration to top features, here’s everything you need to know about Ganga Vilas Cruise:

Special Features of Ganga Vilas Cruise:

Length: 62 metres

Width: 12 metres

Draught: 1.4 metres

It has three decks,

It has 18 suites on board

It has a capacity of 36 tourists

French balconies,

LED TVs,

Safes,

Smoke detectors,

Convertible beds,

40-seater restaurant

Spa,

Sun deck.

Bar

Gym

Salon

It is outfitted with noise cancellation equipment and a pollution-free system

Route map of Ganga Vilas Cruise:

This cruise will connect the National Waterway 1 (NW1) and National Waterway 2 (NW2) while traveling through 27 river systems including Ganga, Meghna, and Brahmaputra in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Bangladesh, and Assam.

Ganga Vilas Cruise will stop at 50 tourist, historical, cultural, and religious sites including World Heritage Sites, National Parks, River Ghats, and major cities such as Patna in Bihar, Sahibganj in Jharkhand, Kolkata in West Bengal, Dhaka in Bangladesh, and Guwahati in Assam.

Ganga Vilas Cruise ticket booking and price:

One can book for Ganga Vilas Cruise ticket on the official website of Antara Cruises.

For the 51-day trip, a passenger will have to pay around Rs 20 lakh, ranging from 25,000 to 50,000 every day.

MV Ganga Vilas destinations: