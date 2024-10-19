OPSC announces results of Odisha Civil Services Exam 2022

TNI Bureau: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) on Saturday announced the results of the Odisha Civil Services Examination-2022.

Total 683 candidates including 258 women candidates have cleared the Odisha Civil Services Examination.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

As many as 5 women are in the top 10 list and 3 women in Top 5. Swetashree Mohapatra secured Rank 1 on her first attempt, while Prinkil Parbin Parida and Dipti Ranjan Pati secured the second and third positions in the examination respectively.

Candidates can visit the official website www.opsc.gov.in to know their results.