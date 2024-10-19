TNI Afternoon News Brief – October 19, 2024

By Sagarika Satapathy
Indian batter Sarfaraz Khan scored his maiden Test century on day four of the first Test against New Zealand in Bengaluru. He scored 150 runs from 195 balls.

Indian batter Sarfaraz Khan scored his maiden Test century on day four of the first Test against New Zealand in Bengaluru. He scored 150 runs from 195 balls.

Related Posts

TNI Morning News Headlines – October 19, 2024

TNI News Night – October 18, 2024

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Indian batter Sarfaraz Khan scored his maiden Test century on day four of the first Test against New Zealand in Bengaluru. He scored 150 runs from 195 balls.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.