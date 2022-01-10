Omicron Cases in Odisha breach 100 Mark

Insight Bureau: Odisha reported 28 more Omicron cases today, taking the tally to 103, as informed by the Institute of Life Science (ILS) in Bhubaneswar.

The genome sequencing of the positive cases of coronavirus infection of 28 persons turned out to be the new Omicron vibrant.

With this, India’s Omicron tally recorded at 4075. Maharashtra in top spot with 1216 cases followed by Rajasthan with 529 cases so far. Odisha is at the 11th spot with 103 cases.

On the other hand, the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department today informed that a total of 4829 Covid positive cases including 933 from Khurda were detected in the last 24 hours. Out of the 4829 positive cases, 448 belong to the 0-18 year’s age group. Today’s tally includes 2823 quarantine cases and 2006 local contacts. Currently, the State has 20, 560 active cases.