TNI Evening News Headlines – January 10, 2022

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 619 more COVID positive cases & 117 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 568 local contact cases and 51 quarantine cases.

➡️ 414 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1047031.

➡️ Odisha confirms 28 more Omicron cases, taking total variant tally to 103.

➡️ Upper Age Limit for Govt Jobs in Odisha increased from 32 years to 38 years for recruitments in 2021, 2022 and 2023. The upper age limit for candidates belonging to women, SC/ST and SEBC categories have been increased to 43 years.

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates 2 new Industrial projects; takes part in groundbreaking of 10 others.

➡️ Odisha Government has placed an order to procure 5 lakh Omicron testing kits, OmiSure. This will help in tracing the deadly virus.

➡️ Odisha CHSE Plus 2 Exam 2022 form fill up Date extended till January 18.

India News

➡️ Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tests positive for Covid and is experiencing mild symptoms.

➡️ Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai & Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein test positive for COVID-19.

➡️ ICMR says contacts of COVID patients do not need testing unless identified as high risk based on age or comorbidities.

➡️ Centre says 5-10% Covid cases requiring hospitalisation but the need may change rapidly.

➡️ AIIMS Director Randeep Singh Guleria takes ‘precautionary dose’ as part of the nationwide drive.

➡️ More than 9 lakh “precaution doses” were administered to the eligible age group on the first day: Union Health Ministry.

➡️ West Bengal reports 19,286 fresh COVID-19 cases & Delhi 19,166 cases in the last 24 hours.

➡️ National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma asks Maharashtra DGP to file a case on actor Siddharth for his remark on Saina Nehwal.

➡️ Sonu Sood’s sister Malvika Sood joins Congress; Navjot Singh Sidhu visited Sonu Sood.

World News

➡️ Myanmar’s Suu Kyi convicted on three charges, jailed for four years: source.

➡️ US: Apartment fire in New York City kills 19, including 9 children.

➡️ China’s mass testing blitz after reporting 1st Omicron Community spread.