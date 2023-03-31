OMFED Milk to become costlier from tomorrow, check details

TNI Bureau: The OMFED (Odisha State Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation) milk will become costlier from tomorrow as the State owned federation has announced a hike in the prices of milk.

According to the State owned company, the milk will become costlier by Rs 2 per half a liter on all variants.

With the hike of prices, now the half a liter OMFED toned milk will cost Rs 23 instead of Rs 21 while the Premium Milk will cost Rs 26 instead of Rs 24. Likewise, The Gold Milk and Chai Special Milk will now cost Rs 26 and Rs 25 instead of Rs 24 and Rs 23 respectively.

Clarifying the reason behind the price hike, OMFED in a release said that it has been forced to increase its milk price by Rs 2/500 ml (half a liter) with effect from April 1, 2023 in view of the increase in farmers’ costs such as the cost of fodder for cows, the cost of medicines and fuel, and the cost of packaging materials.

“It is important to note that 90 percent of the cost of OMFED milk sales goes towards milk procurement. As a responsible organisation, OMFED has consistently worked towards providing fair prices to milk producers, thereby ensuring the sustainability of milk production and availability of quality milk to consumers at affordable prices,” the OMFED press release read.

“Consumer costs have also increased with an increase in ancillary costs as well as operational costs of packaging, marketing, etc. Despite higher prices for milk purchases, consumer prices were kept intact by OMFED over the past year,” it added.