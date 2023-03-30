Rs 303 Cr for Cuttack Railway Station; Bhadrak-Nayagarh MEMU Train flagged off 

TNI Bureau: Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw flagged off the inaugural run of Bhadrak-Nayagarh Town-Bhadrak MEMUat Cuttack Railway Station on the occasion of Sriram Navami today.

He flagged off train in the presence of Union Minister of Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan, Barabati-Cuttack MLA Mohammed Moquim and others.

08555/08556 Bhadrak-Nayagarh Town-Bhadrak MEMU will leave from Bhadrak at 0545hrs and will reach at Nayagarh Town at 1155hrs. In the return direction, this train from Nayagarh Town will leave at 1705hrs and will reach at Bhadrak at 2245hrs.

The train which has 12 coaches with sitting capacity of 2646 passengers will halt at 40 Railway Stations including Bhadrak, Jajpur, Cuttack, Khordha and Nayagarh stations.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

This train will provide facilities to the public of the respective regions for direct journey instead of changing transportation facilities at intermediate places. This New Train will run as Special train on its inaugural day. The train was a long pending public aspiration of the people of both Bhadrak and Nayagarh Districts.

Speaking on the occasion, Vaishnaw announced that a whopping Rs 303 crore will be spent to make the Cuttack Railway Station world-class and design ideas for the same have been sought from the public. Besides, 56 other railway stations in Odisha will be modernized, he added.

The railway Minister also informed that the premier Vande Bharat Express will also be introduced in Odisha very soon.