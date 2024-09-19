Odisha’s Mohan Sarkar completes 100 Days in Power

TNI Bureau: As Odisha’s first BJP government, led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, completes 100 days in power, the state is set to celebrate with a special event in Puri. Majhi, a tribal leader from Keonjhar district and a four-time MLA, assumed office on June 12, marking a historic victory for the BJP, which ousted the long-reigning Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in the recent Assembly elections.

The BJP’s decisive win, securing 78 seats in the 147-member Assembly, contrasted sharply with the BJD’s 51 seats. The Congress, Independents, and CPI(M) took the remaining seats. Majhi’s government has since hit the ground running, implementing key initiatives and reforms that were central to its election campaign promises.

Celebrating 100 Days of Progress

The celebratory event in Puri will see Majhi present his government’s report card, highlighting achievements across several sectors. Attendees will include prominent BJP leaders, Union ministers, MLAs, and MPs, underscoring the significance of the milestone.

In his address, Chief Minister Majhi is expected to focus on his administration’s efforts in making the government more accessible to the public. BJP Odisha chief Manmohan Samal emphasized that the event is designed to showcase the government’s outreach and transparency.

Key Achievements: Empowering Women and Reviving Heritage

Among the key accomplishments during the first 100 days is the launch of the Subhadra Yojana, a flagship program aimed at empowering women across the state. The scheme provides financial assistance of ₹50,000 to over one crore women over five years, with around 25 lakh women having already received their first installment of ₹5,000.

Another major milestone was the reopening of the four gates of the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri, a move that was symbolic of restoring public access to one of Odisha’s most revered spiritual landmarks. Additionally, the Ratna Bhandar, the temple’s treasury, was unlocked for inventory and preservation after remaining closed for nearly 46 years.

A ₹500 crore corpus fund has been set up for the conservation and management of the temple, with an additional ₹200 crore allocated for preserving Odisha’s cultural heritage.

Focus on Farmers and Agriculture

Majhi’s government has prioritized farmers’ welfare with the introduction of the CM Kisan Yojana, which aims to provide financial support to farmers. A sum of ₹5,000 crore has been allocated for paddy procurement, with farmers receiving ₹3,100 per quintal, offering a significant boost to the agricultural sector.

On the occasion of Nuakhai, a major agrarian festival in the state, ₹925 crore was credited to the accounts of 46 lakh farmers under this scheme, benefiting both landholding and landless farmers.

Tackling Corruption and Improving Governance

The government has taken a strong stance against corruption, registering 71 cases and arresting 58 officials within 100 days, including high-ranking officers. Majhi reaffirmed his commitment to eradicating corruption and restoring public trust in governance.

The BJP government also revived the Chief Minister’s Grievance Cell, a direct platform for citizens to report their concerns and receive solutions. This initiative has been widely praised for bridging the gap between the government and the people, with grievance cells being set up across all districts.

Healthcare and Education Initiatives

Healthcare reforms have been at the forefront of the BJP’s agenda, with the introduction of the Ayushman Bharat Yojana and the Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana, aimed at improving access to treatment for life-threatening diseases. The government plans to expand the network of hospitals offering these services from 900 to 27,000 across the state.

In the education sector, 800 new PM Shree houses have been sanctioned, and several government schools are being transformed into centers of excellence.

Moving Forward: Building a Viksit Odisha

As Majhi celebrates his government’s achievements over the past 100 days, he remains committed to the vision of a “Viksit Odisha” by 2036, focusing on industrial development, infrastructure, and social welfare. Plans are underway to establish three semiconductor units, FDI parks, and 11 MSME parks, signaling the state’s ambition to become a major industrial hub in the coming years.

As the state looks forward to continued growth and progress, the first 100 days of the Mohan Majhi-led BJP government have laid a strong foundation for transformative governance in Odisha.