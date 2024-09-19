Massive Outrage over Alleged Use of Animal Fat in Tirupati Laddu Prasadam

Vijayawada: Amidst growing controversy surrounding the Tirupati Laddu prasadam, recent test reports have allegedly confirmed the presence of beef tallow, fish oil, and palm oil in the sacred offering at the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati. These reports, which were highlighted by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), have further intensified the political clash between the TDP and the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP).

The controversy first erupted when Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, during a meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) legislature party, accused the previous YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP government of using substandard ingredients, including animal fat, in preparing the revered Tirupati laddu. Naidu emphasized that, under his administration, the quality of the laddu prasadam had been restored, and pure ghee was being used in its preparation.

These allegations were further supported by TDP national spokesperson Anam Venkata Ramana Reddy, who revealed the test reports that supposedly confirmed the use of adulterated oils, including beef fat and fish oil, in the laddu ghee during the previous government’s tenure. In a social media post on X, Reddy stated that the TDP would present additional evidence in a live session.

He claimed that not only the prasadam but also other food items served to Lord Venkateswara were contaminated with these adulterated substances. Reddy’s allegations have sparked outrage among devotees, with many expressing concerns about the sanctity of the sacred offerings.

In response, the YSRCP has vehemently denied the accusations. Senior YSRCP leader and former Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) chairman YV Subba Reddy called the claims “malicious” and accused Naidu of using religion for political gain. He defended the integrity of the temple’s operations under the YSRCP government, stating that no such adulteration took place.

The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) also clarified its position in the matter, stating that the TTD board had not purchased Nandini ghee from them in the last four years. However, the KMF did supply ghee during Chandrababu Naidu’s tenure as Andhra Pradesh’s Chief Minister, raising further questions about the timeline of the alleged adulteration.

As tensions rise, political leaders continue to exchange blows over the issue. Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh, also a member of the TDP, took to social media to condemn the Jagan Mohan Reddy administration for disrespecting the religious sentiments of millions of devotees. Lokesh stated that the YSRCP government’s alleged negligence had tainted the sacred offering, while YSRCP leaders have accused the TDP of manufacturing the controversy for electoral purposes.

This controversy, now fuelled by the release of the test reports, has deepened political divides in the state, with both parties defending their respective positions. As the debate continues, devotees of Lord Venkateswara await further clarity on the authenticity of the accusations and the fate of the iconic Tirupati laddu prasadam.