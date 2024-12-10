Odisha Will Lose BIG Due to Polavaram Project, Admits Centre

New Delhi: The Polavaram Irrigation Project (PIP) is likely to affect eight revenue villages and displace 1,002 families in Odisha’s Malkangiri district due to submergence, the Union government admitted in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti, Raj Bhushan Choudhary, responding to a question by BJD MP Niranjan Bishi, said the impact is based on the findings of a Socio-Economic Survey conducted in 2005. He highlighted that if Odisha does not opt for protective embankments with proper drainage arrangements, the submergence could lead to significant displacement and property loss in the district.

“As per the survey, eight revenue villages in Malkangiri district, comprising 1,002 families, are likely to be affected unless protective measures such as embankments above the estimated level of +150 ft are implemented. Alternatively, Odisha can seek compensation for rehabilitation and resettlement of affected families,” Choudhary said.

The Polavaram project, a multi-purpose irrigation initiative, is being implemented as per an interstate agreement between Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh (now Chhattisgarh), and Odisha, along with the Godavari Water Dispute Tribunal (GWDT) Award of 1980.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The Union Minister further stated that the project includes a provision for constructing protective embankments with drainage systems spanning 30.20 km in Malkangiri district—12 km along the Sileru River and 18.20 km along the Sabari River.

To address Odisha’s concerns regarding backwater studies, the extent of submergence, and compliance with Supreme Court directives, the Centre has held several meetings involving the Ministry of Jal Shakti, the Central Water Commission, and officials from all stakeholder states, including Odisha.

In response to a question by MP Sasmit Patra, Choudhary also revealed that 648.05 hectares of land in Odisha are expected to submerge due to the project, including 102.16 hectares of forest land.

The Polavaram project’s potential impact on Odisha has reignited calls for protective measures or adequate compensation to mitigate the large-scale displacement and environmental damage in the region.