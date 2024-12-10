TNI Evening News Headlines – December 10, 2024

➡️Simon Wong, the High Commissioner of Singapore to India called on Chief Minister Mohan Majhi at Lok Seva Bhawan today and informed that Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam will visit India in January, 2025.
➡️Odisha will lose 648.05 hectares of land, which will be submerged due to Polavaram Project, Union Jal Shakti Minister tells Rajya Sabha. 1002 families to be affected.
➡️Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) invites tender for Double Decker EV buses to operate in Bhubaneswar-Cuttack-Puri circuit.
➡️BJP candidate for Rajya Sabha from Odisha, Sujeet Kumar is all set to be chosen unopposed during the upcoming by-poll scheduled to be held on December 20.
➡️3 workers killed as bus runs over them on National Highway – 53 in Dhenkanal.
➡️BJD accuses Odisha Government of conspiring to stop salary of Mission Shakti women.
➡️Hindu Suraksha Manch intensifies protest in Odisha over atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh.
➡️Maharashtra: Kurla Bus accident accused driver Sanjay More remanded to police custody till 21 December.
Related Posts
➡️Rajasthan: Rescue operations underway for a 5-year-old boy, Aryan fell into a borewell in Dausa on 9th December.
➡️INDIA Bloc moves no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar; 71 MPs sign the Motion.
➡️NIA court sentences Hizbul terrorist Kamruz Zaman to life imprisonment for terror plot.
➡️One Nation, One Subscription to be launched on January 1.
➡️Delhi High Court grants interim bail to Kuldeep Sengar on ‘medical grounds’ in Unnao rape victim’s father’s custodial death case.
➡️Gold climbs Rs 820 to Rs 79,780 per 10g; silver jumps Rs 1,000.
➡️Moscow, Russia: The Indian delegation led by Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh was welcomed by Russian Defence Minister Andrei Belousov at an official ceremony.
Comments are closed.