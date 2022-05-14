Odisha: Tomatoes Rs 100, Chicken Rs 300

Insight Bureau: A sharp rise in the prices of the chicken and tomato in Odisha is causing severe headache to people. Mostly non vegetarians are a bit off after the prices skyrocketed.

The chicken rate per kilo cost at Rs 260, whereas earlier the cost was Rs 160-180.

Cyclone Asani made the supply of tomatoes slow down causing the price of tomatoes surged as now tomatoes cost Rs 100.

Notably, a sufficient amount of tomatoes is not being able to be brought to Bhubaneswar from Nashik and Raipur due to soaring rates. As a result, some traders have taken the advantage of the situation and raised the price.

Earlier, the price of lemon skyrocketed last month. Lemon prices nearly doubled in Odisha during the first week of April.