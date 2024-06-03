Odisha records 74.41% overall Voter Turnout in Fourth phase Election 

TNI Bureau: Odisha recorded 74.41% overall voter turnout in the fourth and final phase election, held on June 1 in six Lok Sabha seats and 42 Assembly constituencies under them.

The final voter turnout for Odisha Phase -IV SGE 2024, excluding postal ballots, is 74.41%, said the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO).

As per the final data Balasore Lok Sabha constituency reported the highest voter turnout of 76.77 percent while Kendrapara witnessed the lowest voter turnout of 71.22 percent. Kendrapara was followed by Mayurbhanj where 75.79 percent of voters exercised their franchises.

Likewise, a voter turnout of 75.48 and 73.23 percent was recorded in Jagatsinghpur and Bhadrak LS seats respectively. Similarly, a 74.47 per cent voter turnout was reported from Jajpur Parliamentary segment.

Below is the list of assembly segments where the voter turnout was above 78 percent:

Sukinda: 80.66% Nimapara: 79.30% Dharmasala: 79.61% Korei: 78.58% Remuna: 78.37% Bangriposi: 78.08%

Below is the list of the Assembly constituencies where the voter turnout was below 70 percent: