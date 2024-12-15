Odisha Receives Over 3 Lakh Citizen Inputs for Vision 2036 & 2047 Initiative

Bhubaneswar: The Government of Odisha has reached a historic milestone in its Odisha Vision 2036 & 2047 initiative, with over 3 lakh citizen inputs received through email, WhatsApp, and the dedicated Odisha Vision website. This remarkable public participation, which includes contributions from both domestic and international stakeholders, highlights the state’s commitment to fostering a collaborative and inclusive approach to governance.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming response. “Thank you, Odisha, for coming forward with valued inputs to shape the future of our state,” said the Chief Minister, emphasizing the importance of every citizen’s voice in the development process.

For the first time in India, Odisha has integrated Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to systematically review and analyze the suggestions, ensuring that the best ideas are incorporated into the state’s development roadmap. This AI-driven approach marks a significant step in enhancing citizen-driven policymaking and underscores the state’s dedication to leveraging innovative technology for governance.

Thank You, #Odisha! Over 3 lakh voices united to shape Odisha Vision 2036 & 2047. Your incredible participation has set a benchmark in inclusive governance! With AI-driven insights, together we’re crafting a #ViksitOdisha for a #ViksitBharat.

#OdishaVision2036 pic.twitter.com/XSxrQXKADb — CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) December 15, 2024

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Deputy Chief Ministers Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo and Pravati Parida also expressed their appreciation, highlighting the power of collective effort in achieving Odisha’s vision for a prosperous future. “This historic collaboration will lay the foundation for a brighter tomorrow,” they stated.

The citizen engagement platform has attracted inputs from a wide range of stakeholders, including students, professionals, government officials, organizations, and eminent personalities. These contributions span 17 key thematic areas, which will form the basis for Odisha’s sustainable and inclusive growth strategy. The focal areas include:

Agriculture & Rural Development : Emphasizing climate-smart agriculture, enhanced irrigation, and better market linkages.

: Emphasizing climate-smart agriculture, enhanced irrigation, and better market linkages. Sustainable Mining Practices : Focusing on environmental sustainability and community welfare.

: Focusing on environmental sustainability and community welfare. Women-led Growth : Encouraging women entrepreneurship and promoting gender equity.

: Encouraging women entrepreneurship and promoting gender equity. Tourism & Heritage : Expanding eco-tourism and cultural tourism through strategic infrastructure.

: Expanding eco-tourism and cultural tourism through strategic infrastructure. Urban Development : Advancing the development of smart cities and sustainable urbanization.

: Advancing the development of smart cities and sustainable urbanization. Climate Resilience: Enhancing disaster preparedness and adopting renewable energy solutions.

With these transformative initiatives, the Government of Odisha aims to build a “Vikasit Odisha” (Developed Odisha), contributing to the broader vision of a “Vikasit Bharat” (Developed India) by 2047.