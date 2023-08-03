Odisha Rain Updates: 481 Villages in 12 Dists affected by Rain, says SRC

TNI Bureau: A total of 481 villages in 12 districts across Odisha have been affected by the recent heavy downpour in the State following incessant rain, informed Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Satyabrata Sahu on Thursday.

➡️ Necessary arrangements have been made in seven districts in view of possible medium-scale flood in the Mahanadi system.

➡️ As many as 106 Response Teams including 8 NDRF teams, 13 ODRAF teams & 85 Additional Fire and Emergency Services Teams deployed in 15 districts, namely Bhadrak, Jajpur, Sambalpur, Keoonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Sonepur, Boudh, Kandhamal, Balasore, Cuttack, Puri, Khordha, Jagatsinhgpur and Kendrapada for SAR operation.

➡️ 62 Fire & Emergency Services Teams with boats are deployed to Kendrapara, Cuttack Sadar, Athgarh, Jagatsinghpur, Khordha, Nayagarh and Puri to assist district administration.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ The officials have also been directed to evacuate people from low-lying areas and shift to safe shelter buildings with light, toilet, water and food arrangements.

➡️ SRC has directed to ensure 24×7 patrolling of vulnerable river embankments with support of local police and DoWR engineers.

➡️ Around 9,18,383 cusecs of flood water passed in river Mahanadi at Mundali by 5 PM.

➡️ Rescue & response operation continues in several panchayats.

➡️ Cooked food and dry ration are being provided to affected people.