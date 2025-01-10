Odisha Politics heats up over Vishal Das’ detention in Chhattisgarh

Jharsuguda/Bhubaneswar: Political tensions flared between Odisha and Chhattisgarh after Vishal Das, son of the late Odisha Minister Naba Das, was detained by Chhattisgarh Police in Sareipali, Mahasamund district, alongside several Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) members from Kirmira block. The incident occurred on the eve of a crucial no-confidence motion against the Kirmira Panchayat Samiti Chairperson, Krushnapriya Sahu, sparking a political showdown.

According to reports, late on Thursday night, PRI members, including Samiti members and a village Sarpanch, were taken into custody by the Chhattisgarh police. Vishal Das was subsequently detained when he arrived at the police station to intervene. The no-confidence vote scheduled for Friday morning was effectively thwarted, raising suspicions of political interference.

In a video message circulated widely, Vishal Das alleged that the detention was illegal and claimed that their lives were under threat. He appealed for immediate intervention from the Odisha government and the Director General of Police (DGP) to ensure their safety. “We have been illegally detained at a police station in Chhattisgarh. Our lives are under threat. We urge the Odisha government and the police DG to intervene,” he said.

Former Jharsuguda MLA Deepali Das, Vishal’s sister, accused law enforcement authorities of acting under political pressure. She claimed that the police detentions were a deliberate attempt to disrupt the democratic process and prevent her supporters from participating in the no-confidence vote. “Two years ago, my father, Naba Das, was killed in police firing. Now, my brother has been taken by the Chhattisgarh police. This is an undemocratic act, and I urge the state government to uphold democracy,” she said during a protest.

On Friday morning, under the leadership of Jharsuguda District BJD President Ravi Singh and Deepali Das, hundreds of BJD workers staged a protest in front of the District Collector’s office in Jharsuguda. They condemned the detention as an unethical and politically motivated act intended to stifle opposition voices. Deepali alleged that Jharsuguda police, acting on instructions from higher authorities, detained her supporters at around 1 a.m. before handing them over to Chhattisgarh police.

BJD supremo and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik added his voice to the controversy by writing to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai. In his letter, Patnaik described the incident as “disturbing” and requested the immediate release of Vishal Das and the detained PRI members. He emphasized concerns about their safety and called for their secure return to Odisha.

“I would request you to look into this and ensure their immediate release and safety while they travel back to the Odisha border. Many of those detained are women Panchayati Raj representatives,” wrote Patnaik.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders dismissed the allegations of political pressure. Saroj Padhy, a senior BJP member, questioned why Vishal Das and the others were present in Chhattisgarh so late at night. “The Chhattisgarh police should explain their reasons for detaining Vishal. Our party is not involved,” he stated.

As the no-confidence vote against Krushnapriya Sahu could not take place due to the absence of sarpanchs and Samiti members, election officials eventually called off the proceedings. This development further fueled speculation about the timing and motives behind the detentions.

The Chhattisgarh police registered a case under sections 331(4) and 191(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) before releasing Vishal Das and the others. Despite the release, no official statement has yet been issued regarding the detentions.

As the political firestorm intensifies, questions about law enforcement impartiality and the boundaries of political influence continue to dominate the discourse.