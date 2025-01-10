Closing bell: Sensex down, Nifty below 23,450

Indian equity indices ended on a negative note on January 10 with Nifty below 23,450. At close, the Sensex was down 241.30 points or 0.31 percent at 77,378.91, and the Nifty was down 95 points or 0.40 percent at 23,431.50.

The selling was intense in the broader market with Nifty Smallcap 100 falling 2.61%, Nifty Midcap 100 sliding 2.08% and Nifty Microcap 250 descending 2.46%.

IT was the only sectoral gainer, led by gains in TCS and LTIMindtree. Nifty Realty fell 2.77%, Nifty PSU Bank cracked 2.72%, Nifty Healthcare declined 2.21%, and Nifty Pharma dipped 2.13%. Nifty Auto, Nifty Metal, Nifty Private Bank, and Nifty Consumer Durables – each dropped between 1-2%.