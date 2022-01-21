Odisha-Mo Parivar brings back mortal remains of Odia Youth to Bhubaneswar

By Sagarika Satapathy
Odisha-Mo Parivar
Insight Bureau:  Subindar Dalai, a resident of Tarini Basti, Unit-6, Bhubaneswar was working with a Pvt. Ltd. company in Bangalore.

The 22-year-old youth suffering from severe abdominal pain was admitted to a nearby hospital on 15th January 2022. Unfortunately, he breathed his last on 19th January while undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Odisha-Mo Parivar upon getting the information, made logistical arrangements to transfer the mortal remains of Subindar from Bangalore to Bhubaneswar and also extended moral support to the family during the last rites.

