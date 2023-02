TNI Bureau: Odisha MLA Santosh Singh Saluja’s son Seji Singh Saluja has been arrested by Kantabanji Police in connection with an altercation with a Cinema Hall Owner’s son.

He was found to be involved in a scuffle with a theatre owner’s son.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Seji Singh has been arrested under the IPC sections 384, 506, 383 and Arms act.

The ruckus occurred at the Aslishan Cinema Hall in Kantabanji. The viral video showed Seji arguing with the cinema hall owner as well as the police.