Odisha Hosts 3rd National Mines Ministers’ Conference

Konark: The 3rd National Mines Ministers’ Conference, held in Konark, Odisha, brought together key stakeholders from across the country to discuss sustainable mining practices and strategies to drive India’s mineral-based economic growth. Odisha’s Chief Minister delivered a compelling keynote address, emphasizing the state’s pivotal role in shaping the nation’s industrial future.

Welcoming the attendees, the Chief Minister noted that hosting the conference in Odisha, one of India’s most mineral-rich states, was fitting. He described the event as a precursor to the upcoming Utkarsh Odisha conclave, aimed at showcasing the state’s industrial potential.

Highlighting the importance of Eastern India’s mineral wealth, the Chief Minister lauded Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand for contributing more than two-thirds of the country’s base metal supply. Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a developed India by 2047, he expressed confidence that these states would play a decisive role in achieving this aspiration, with Odisha leading sustainable growth.

“Natural resources are finite,” he stressed, “and sustainability is key to ensuring their long-term availability.” He advocated for a shift from an export-led to a consumption-driven mining economy to balance resource extraction with environmental conservation. The Chief Minister urged deeper exploration of sustainable practices, including research, innovation, and modern technology.

Addressing the recent discovery of potential lithium deposits in Odisha, he described it as a boon for India’s burgeoning electric battery industry. He reiterated the state’s vast mineral reserves, noting that despite rich resources, political challenges had previously hindered development. “Now,” he declared, “things are changing for the betterment of the people.”

The Chief Minister proudly cited Odisha’s transformation into India’s Steel Capital, hosting over 36 major steel plants and accounting for 25% of the country’s steel output. He predicted a substantial rise in steel production by 2030, supported by investment-friendly policies, streamlined approvals, and fast-tracked industrial initiatives.

He detailed the government’s efforts to simplify procedures and boost investor confidence, resulting in numerous partnerships and signed MoUs. He dispelled the notion that industrialization and environmental protection are mutually exclusive, citing advancements in renewable energy and green technologies.

Reflecting on India’s energy transformation, he lauded Prime Minister Modi’s renewable energy push, which has positioned India as a leader in solar power production. He forecasted Odisha’s pivotal role in the emerging green hydrogen sector, emphasizing a harmonious balance between development and environmental responsibility.

Acknowledging the challenges faced by communities near mining areas, the Chief Minister called for greater inclusivity. “People living in and around mining regions must benefit from the resources that shape their livelihoods,” he remarked. He urged collaborative governance to ensure welfare programs reach their intended beneficiaries.

He also stressed the need for innovation in mining, advocating for investments in research and the adoption of drone technology and artificial intelligence to reduce operational costs and enhance sustainability.

The Chief Minister invited attendees to the upcoming Utkarsh Odisha – Make in Odisha Conclave 2025, aimed at fostering investment and innovation. He reaffirmed Odisha’s commitment to transforming into a global industrial hub, with substantial investments in steel, mining, education, healthcare, and public welfare.

Concluding with a vision for a prosperous and sustainable India, he urged all states to contribute to the nation’s collective growth. Odisha, he announced, aspires to become Samruddha Odisha by 2036, marking its centenary.

The conference featured Union Minister of Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy, deputy chief ministers of Chhattisgarh and Telangana, mines ministers from 11 states, industry leaders, and senior officials. Discussions focused on sustainable mining, technological advancements, and inclusive growth strategies. The event is expected to shape actionable plans for a greener and more prosperous mining sector in India.











