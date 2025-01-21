TNI Morning News Headlines – January 21, 2025

➡️10 Maoists killed during joint operation by Odisha and Chhattisgarh police in Nuapada district of Odisha and Chhattisgarh’s Gariaband district. Massive arms & ammunition have been seized.
➡️Two persons from Rairangpur area in Mayurbhanj district have been invited to the Republic Day reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.
➡️Armed robbers loot Rs 1.5 crore gold jewellery in Sundargarh.
➡️ICMR teams are deployed for investigation as 16 deaths have been reported in Budhal village since December 2024 due to a ‘mysterious illness.’
➡️Maha Kumbh Mele 2025: More than 8.81 crore devotees so far have taken a holy dip at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj.
➡️Saif Ali Khan attack case: Mumbai Police take accused to actor’s residence to recreate crime scene.
➡️Indian-origin Ramaswamy withdraws from Trump’s ‘DOGE’.
➡️EAM Jaishankar attended the inaugural festivities and other key members of US President Trump’s Administration at Washington DC.
➡️US President Donald Trump signs executive order to withdraw US from World Health Organization and from Paris Climate Accord.
➡️Usha Vance becomes first Indian-American Second Lady as JD Vance takes oath as US Vice President.
➡️Russian President Vladimir Putin said his country is open to dialogue with the new US administration over the Ukraine crisis.
Comments are closed.