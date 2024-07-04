Odisha Govt to implement Mission Shakti Programme of Govt of India

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has directed for implementation of ‘Mission Shakti’, an integrated women empowerment programme of the Government of India, in Odisha.

The scheme aims to strengthen the safety, security and empowerment of women.

The programme includes One Stop Centre, Women’s Helpline, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Hub for Women Empowerment, Sakhi Niwas, Shakti Sadan, Children’s Home and Pradhan Mantri Matrubandana.

This decision will lead to better coordination between the Government of Odisha and the Government of India. The new BJP Government in Odisha has decided to take full advantage of various centrally introduced schemes.