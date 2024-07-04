TNI Evening News Headlines – July 04, 2024

By Sagarika Satapathy
➡️Odisha Government constitutes a 22-member committee to examine the matter of providing medical education in Odia language in the State.
➡️Odisha Government earmarks Rs 200 crore to tackle urban flooding.
➡️Odisha to implement the Mission Shakti programme of Union WCD Ministry.
➡️The grievance cell of Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will remain closed on July 8 (Monday).
➡️Dr. Ganeswar Jena, IAS, appointed private secy to Deputy CM Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo.
➡️4 officials, who were posted in the Odisha CMO during Naveen Patnaik’s tenure, reverted to the GA & PG department.
➡️BJD leader Elina Das denies link with Balle Balle Dhaba in Jajpur, moves High Court seeking restriction on media reports.
➡️Hemant Soren sworn in as Jharkhand Chief Minister for third time.
➡️Rahul Gandhi to visit Hathras on Friday.
➡️BJP veteran Lal Krishna Advani was discharged from the Apollo Hospital in New Delhi.
➡️Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma inspected the flood-affected areas in Guwahati.
➡️Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel announces 4% increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) for State Government employees.
➡️Sensex, Nifty close at fresh lifetime highs on gains in ICICI Bank, Infosys.
➡️Neeraj Chopra to lead 28-member squad in Paris Olympics.
➡️ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Champion Team India holds Victory Parade in Mumbai. Sea of cricket fans gather at Mumbai’s Marine Drive to witness Team India’s victory parade.
➡️T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team arrived at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
➡️NADA suspends Deepanshi, the silver medallist at National Inter-State Championships in women’s 400m, for failing dope test.
