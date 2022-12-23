Odisha Govt issues Covid Advisory; Details Here

TNI Bureau: In view of rising cases of infections across the Globe due to Omicron variant BF.7, Odisha Government on Friday issued COVID-19 advisory.

The State Government appealed people to strictly follow Covid appropriate behaviours like wearing of masks, social distancing, self-isolation if symptoms develop and avoid spitting at public places.

According to Pandit, the Covid-19 situation in India and Odisha is under control and stable.

After a high-level meeting, the State Health Department has been decided to take several steps as followed:

▶️ To ramp up testing

▶️ All hospitals have been asked to remain in full preparedness.

▶️ All DHHs, Government-run medical college and hospitals, Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar and RGH in Rourkela will conduct a mock drill on December 27 to check the operational readiness of their oxygen plants, ventilators.

▶️ SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack, MKCG MCH in Berhampur and VIMSAR in Burla to get 20 more bed with the present 20 bed capacity.

▶️ All District Headquarters Hospitals have been asked to keep 10 beds ready with oxygen support.

▶️ Odisha Government decided to urge the Centre to resume precaution dose supply.

▶️ The State Government applied to the Centre for conducting whole genome sequencing at SCB Medical College and Hospital.