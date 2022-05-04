Odisha Govt increases Ex-Gratia for Martyrs to Rs 10 Lakh

Insight Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday approved increment in ex-gratia for martyrs who lose their lives during war or anti-Maoist operations, to Rs 10 lakh from existing Rs 5 lakh.

The Chief Minister directed to increase the amount of assistance for the closest relatives of the martyred from Odisha who fight for the country and acknowledged their supreme sacrifice.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

It is pertinent to mention here that the State Government has set up a welfare fund for the welfare of the families of the martyrs and warriors from the time of the Kargil War for the welfare of their families and officers living in the military and paramilitary forces.

Initially, the subsidy was Rs 1 lakh, but in 2010 and 2012 it was increased to Rs 2 lakh and Rs 5 lakh respectively.