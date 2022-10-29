Odisha Govt extends HSRP Deadline by 1 Month yet again

By Sagarika Satapathy
Odisha Govt extends HSRP Deadline
TNI Bureau: For the convenience of vehicle owners, Odisha Government has extended the deadline for affixation of high security registration plate (HSRP) in vehicles yet again by one month.

Earlier the State Government extended the deadline for affixation of HSRP by one month.

Deadlines set for Vehicles:

🔹November 30 for Registration number ending with 1, 2, 3 and 4

🔹December 31 for vehicle number ending with 5 and 6 last number

🔹January 31 for those ending with 7 and 8

🔹February 28, 2023 for numbers ending with 9 and 0

