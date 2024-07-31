Odisha Govt continues massive crackdown on Underage Driving

TNI Bureau: Underage driving has become a serious issue in Odisha with an increase in cases of minors driving vehicles, owing to the rise in the number of road accidents and casualties.

The State Additional Transport Commissioner Lalmohan Sethi yesterday informed that the Odisha State Transport Authority (STA) will launch a special enforcement drive against driving of vehicles by minors and cancel the registration of the seized vehicles apart from imposing penalties as per the rules.

Here are the Rules & Fines for underage driving:

📌A case will be registered against the parents of the child.

📌If a minor is caught driving a vehicle that belongs to someone else, owner of the vehicle will be held responsible and face fine and penalties.

📌If the minor is caught driving, the registration of the vehicle will be cancelled.

📌The vehicle will be seized.

📌Fine of Rs 25,000 will be imposed.

Earlier, Odisha State Transport Authority (STA) on Monday launched a two-day special drive to nab juvenile drivers across the State.

Within 48 hours, the transport authorities have imposed fine of more than Rs 83 lakh. A total of 138 vehicles have been seized while 334 challans have been issued in two days.