TNI Morning News Headlines – July 31, 2024

➡️Two Odia doctors, Dr Bishnu Prasad Chinara and Dr Swadhin Panda, missing following the massive landslide in Wayanad, kin seek help.
➡️Several places of Odisha will receive heavy rainfall till August 4; yellow warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall has been issued for several districts.
➡️Bhubaneswar Metro project is targeted to be completed by December 2027, informed H&UD Minister in the Odisha Assembly.
➡️Hirakud Dam closes 2 gates; currently, flood water is being discharged through 18 gates.
➡️Wayanad Landslides Death Toll rises to 150. Several people still missing. 500 to 600 personnel from Army, Navy, NDRF, Police carrying out rescue operation in Wayanad. 1000 rescued so far.
➡️Government to introduce bill to replace British-era Aircraft Act in Lok Sabha today.
➡️Basements of 30 coaching centres sealed, 200 institutes served notices. Delhi Government to bring law to regulate coaching centres.
➡️Rahul Gandhi & Priyanka Gandhi put off visit to landslide-hit Wayanad due to adverse weather conditions.
➡️1983 batch IAS officer Preeti Sudan will be the new UPSC Chairperson, with effect from August 1.
➡️India beat Sri Lanka in 3rd and final T20I; clinch series 3-0. Suryakumar Yadav declared ‘Player of the Series’.
➡️Rupee rises 2 paise to 83.71 against the US dollar in early trade.
➡️Vietnam PM Pham Minh Chinh arrives in New Delhi.
➡️Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh and his bodyguard were assassinated at his residence in Tehran, Iran.
