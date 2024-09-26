Odisha DGP Issues Stern Directive Against Unauthorized Activities by Police Officers

Bhubaneshwar: In a recent directive issued by the Additional Director General of Police (Law & Order), the Odisha Police Department has expressed grave concerns over certain field officers engaging in activities outside their policing duties. The focus of the directive highlights unauthorized involvement in transportation and other operations within the mining and industrial zones of the state.

The Director General of Police (DGP) has taken serious note of these activities, which are considered beyond the remit of police responsibilities. The involvement of officers in such unauthorized operations raises ethical and legal questions, and the DGP has emphasized that this behavior must cease immediately. The directive issued to all Superintendents of Police (SPs) and Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) across the state warns that any continued engagement or favoritism in these matters will result in strict action.

Field officers have been instructed to comply with this order and avoid any involvement in activities that undermine the integrity of the police force. The notification serves as a clear reminder to uphold the standards and duties expected of law enforcement personnel in Odisha.

This move comes amid increasing scrutiny of police conduct, especially in sensitive areas like mining and industrial zones, where unauthorized activities have been reported.