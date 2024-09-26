TNI Evening News Headlines – September 26, 2024

➡️Orissa High Court directed not to construct gates on roads in Cuttack city during the upcoming Dussehra festival, ordered to remove cables and other wires hanging over the roads.
➡️Two-day ‘Sagar Kavach-2’ exercise continues along Odisha-West Bengal coast to ensure coastal security.
➡️2 more gates of Hirakud Dam opened; water being discharged through 4 gates.
➡️President Droupadi Murmu visited Siachen Base Camp and addressed the soldiers posted there and paid tribute to the martyrs at the Siachen War Memorial.
➡️Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut found guilty in a 2022 defamation case filed by Medha K. Somaiya — wife of ex- BJP MP Kirit Somaiya and awarded him 15 days jail plus a fine of Rs 25,000.
➡️Former Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji released from Puzhal Central Prison in Chennai after the Supreme Court granted him bail.
Related Posts
➡️PM Modi dedicates three PARAM Rudra supercomputers to nation to strengthen research and development.
➡️India’s electronics production reach Rs 9.52 lakh cr, mobile exports cross Rs 1.2 lakh Cr.
➡️India’s defence production surged to Rs 1.27 lakh crore in FY23-24, exports have also soared from Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 21,000 crore.
➡️Bangladesh cricketer Shakib Al Hasan announced retirement from T20 format of cricket ahead of second Test against India at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur.
➡️B Vanlalvawna appointed as next Indian Ambassador to Cambodia.
➡️French President Emmanuel Macron backs India for permanent United Nations Security Council (UNSC) membership.
Comments are closed.