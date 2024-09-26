TNI Evening News Headlines – September 26, 2024

By Sagarika Satapathy
➡️Orissa High Court directed not to construct gates on roads in Cuttack city during the upcoming Dussehra festival, ordered to remove cables and other wires hanging over the roads.
➡️Two-day ‘Sagar Kavach-2’ exercise continues along Odisha-West Bengal coast to ensure coastal security.
➡️2 more gates of Hirakud Dam opened; water being discharged through 4 gates.
➡️President Droupadi Murmu visited Siachen Base Camp and addressed the soldiers posted there and paid tribute to the martyrs at the Siachen War Memorial.
➡️Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut found guilty in a 2022 defamation case filed by Medha K. Somaiya — wife of ex- BJP MP Kirit Somaiya and awarded him 15 days jail plus a fine of Rs 25,000.
➡️Former Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji released from Puzhal Central Prison in Chennai after the Supreme Court granted him bail.
Related Posts

Centre hikes Minimum Wages for Unorganized Sector Workers

Odisha DGP Issues Stern Directive Against Unauthorized…

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️PM Modi dedicates three PARAM Rudra supercomputers to nation to strengthen research and development.
➡️India’s electronics production reach Rs 9.52 lakh cr, mobile exports cross Rs 1.2 lakh Cr.
➡️India’s defence production surged to Rs 1.27 lakh crore in FY23-24, exports have also soared from Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 21,000 crore.
➡️Bangladesh cricketer Shakib Al Hasan announced retirement from T20 format of cricket ahead of second Test against India at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur.
➡️B Vanlalvawna appointed as next Indian Ambassador to Cambodia.
➡️French President Emmanuel Macron backs India for permanent United Nations Security Council (UNSC) membership.
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.