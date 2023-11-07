Odisha CM mourns Ex-Assembly Speaker Maheswar Mohanty’s death

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Tuesday expressed deep grief over the death of former State Assembly Speaker Maheswar Mohanty.

“Maheswar Mohanty earned a reputation as a popular leader. He had a reputation as a skilled organiser and played an important role in the development of the state as a minister and MLA. His role in the development of the Puri region in particular will immortalise him,” Patnaik said in a message.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

“As a Speaker, he has contributed to the establishment of a highly democratic, parliamentary tradition.” The Chief Minister said that his departure is a big loss for Odisha,” he adde.

The Chief Minister also expressed deep condolences to the bereaved family members of the former Speaker of the Odisha Legislative Assembly who died at 3. 25 AM today while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar.