Odisha CHSE Plus 2 Science, Commerce results Declared; Check Details

TNI Bureau: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) on Wednesday declared the results of the class 12 or Plus 2 examinations in Science and Commerce streams.

➡️The School & Mass Education Minister Sudam Marndi officially announced the results at CHSE Office today.

➡️While 84.93 pass percentage recorded in Science stream, 81.12% students pass Plus 2 Commerce exam.

➡️A total of 93,734 students appeared for exam in Science stream of which 78938 have passed.

➡️Out of which 39,573 students grabbed the first division, 24,257 got the second division and 14,852 secured the third division.

➡️While, Nayagarh district recorded the highest pass percentage of 96.41%, Gajapati district recorded the lowest pass percentage of 61. 55%.

➡️291 higher secondary schools have registered 100% results.

➡️Similarly, 24,082 students appeared for exam in Commerce stream of which 78938 have passed.

➡️While the pass percentage of girls is 83.87%, boys recorded 79.52%.