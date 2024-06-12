TNI Evening News Headlines – June 12, 2024

➡️Mohan Majhi takes oath as Chief Minister; KV Singhdeo and Pravati Parida sworn-in as Deputy CMs. Ranpur MLA Surama Padhi will be the next Speaker of Odisha Assembly.
➡️The new Odisha Cabinet includes 11 Cabinet Ministers and 5 Ministers of State (MoS) with Independent Charge.
➡️First meeting of the new Odisha Cabinet begins under the chairmanship of CM Mohan Majhi.
➡️All 4 Gates of Puri Srimandir to open tomorrow morning (June 13) in the presence of Odisha Cabinet, announces CM Mohan Majhi. Rs 500 Crore Corpus Fund for Puri Srimandir.
➡️Odisha Cabinet Decision: Samruddha Krushak Niti Yojana soon.
➡️Odisha Cabinet Decision: Committee to be formed to implement increase in Paddy MSP to Rs 3100.
➡️Subhadra Yojana will be implemented within 100 days.
➡️Freedom for Media in Odisha; Journalists allowed to enter Lok Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar after 4 Years as BJP Government takes over in the State.
➡️Khordha MLA Prasanta Jagadev granted bail in polling booth ruckus case.
➡️Odisha Government modifies the previous order; officers will be allowed to avail leave on the condition that they will return immediately in case of exigency.
➡️N. Chandrababu Naidu takes oath as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister.
➡️Pune car accident case: The Juvenile Justice Board extended the remand of the juvenile accused till 25th June.
➡️Several museums, including the National Museum and Rail Museum, and two mental health institutes — IHBAS and VIMHANS have received bomb threat e-mails, no suspicious thing found.
➡️Jammu and Kashmir police warns of increased terrorist presence after series of 3 attacks in 3 days.
➡️President Draupadi Murmu rejects mercy petition of Red Fort attack LeT convict Mohammed Arif.
➡️Assam Government to spend Rs 800 cr to build roads in 800 tea gardens.
➡️PM Narendra Modi held a meeting to review the situation relating to the fire incident in Kuwait.
➡️49 Indians among 53 killed in Mangaf building fire in Kuwait’s Southern Ahmadi Governorate.
➡️India in Kuwait Embassy issues helpline number: +965-65505246.
➡️ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India win toss, opt to bowl first against USA.
