Odisha Bolsters Fight Against Gender-Based Violence with Technology and Community Action

Bhubaneswar: The Department of Women and Child Development (WCD), Odisha, in collaboration with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), concluded its 16-day campaign against Gender-Based Violence (GBV) with a major event in Bhubaneswar.

Key highlights of the campaign included:

Activities across all 30 districts, including street plays and a human chain with over 1,000 participants.

Chief Guest Smt. Pravati Parida, Deputy Chief Minister of Odisha, reiterated the government’s commitment to ending GBV through survivor-focused and innovative solutions.

MLAs Upasana Mahapatra (Brahmagiri), Sanjali Murmu (Bangiriposhi), and Simarani Nayak (Hindol) also participated.

A significant announcement was the launch of the Shakti App, a blockchain-based system developed by WCD and UNFPA to enhance coordinated responses to GBV. Piloted in five districts, the app ensures timely, dignified support for survivors while safeguarding their privacy.

Key dignitaries present included Subha Sarma, Principal Secretary, WCD; Monisha Banerjee, Director, WCD; and Mohammad Nadim Nur, State Head, UNFPA.