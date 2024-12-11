TNI Morning News Headlines – December 11, 2024

➡️Indian Railways sanctions Rs 509 crore for construction of flyovers in Cuttack, Rayagada.
➡️Srimandir Ratna Bhandar repair works to commence on December 17, informed Chief Administrator Arabinda Padhee.
➡️Woman dies of elephant attack in Angul, second fatality in December.
➡️Braving cold, hundreds of Mission Shakti women spent night on Bhubaneswar street protesting non-payment of salaries.
➡️Body of a daily wage labourer from Rairakhol area in Sambalpur district has been kept lying at his house since Tuesday as his family struggled to arrange funds for his funeral.
➡️Over 10 shops gutted in major fire near Ghatagaon Tarini temple.
➡️2025 Delhi election: AAP convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that his party will go solo in the upcoming Assembly elections in Delhi; no possibility of any alliance with Congress.
➡️Winter Session: In a unique protest in Parliament premises, Congress MPs are giving a Rose flower and Tiranga to NDA MPs.
Related Posts
➡️Union Cabinet meeting to be held tomorrow in Delhi.
➡️Naxalites kill BJP worker in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur; 5th civilian murder in one week.
➡️Last rites of former Karnataka Chief Minister SM Krishna to be held today.
➡️Adani to finance Sri Lankan Port project on its own, withdraws request for US DFC funding.
➡️Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met Russia President at Kremlin in Moscow.
➡️India evacuates 75 nationals from Syria after rebel forces overthrow Assad regime.
➡️US President-elect Donald Trump has named Republican Party activist Harmeet Dhillon to be the assistant attorney general for civil rights.
➡️Indian Coast Guard apprehends two Bangladeshi fishing vessels for unauthorized fishing.
Comments are closed.