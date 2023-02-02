Odisha Assembly Budget Session to begin from February 21

TNI Bureau: The Budget Session of Odisha Assembly will begin from February 21 and continue till April 6.

According to reports, Odisha Governor Prf. Ganeshi Lal will address the House on the fist day.

“In exercise of the powers conferred on me by Clause (1) of Article 174 of the Constitution of India, I hereby summon the Twelfth Session of the Sixteenth Odisha Legislative Assembly to meet at 11.00 A.M. on February 21, 2023 in the Assembly Building at Bhubaneswar,” the Governor stated in latter issued by the Parliamentary Affairs Department.

Odisha Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari is slated to present the State Budget on February 24.

The Odisha Assembly annual Budget Session 2023-24 will continue till April 6 in two phases.