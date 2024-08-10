Odia Asmita: BJP Government’s Big Heritage Push

By Sagarika Satapathy

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday visited the State Museum in Bhubaneswar and inaugurated the newly constructed Heritage Gallery.

The Chief Minister expressed satisfaction over the paintings of famous dance forms of Odisha such as Chhau, Gotiputra, Gadaba, Sahiyat and various festivals such as Ratha Jatra, Rajaparva, Manbasa Gurubara, Nuankhai and Dasavatar paintings, depicting the way of life of Odia society inside the gallery.

Odia Asmita lives in Rural area which reflected beautifully in this newly created gallery. Majhi also said that it would provide information about the art and culture of Odisha to the audience coming to the Odisha State Museum.

He also suggested that photographs of the bridegrooms who sacrificed their lives for India’s independence should be kept in the state museum as we celebrated Kranti Diwas yesterday. He informed that 10 more new galleries will be inaugurated at the State Museum in the future.

Minister of Department of Odia Language, Literature and Culture Suryabanshi Suraj was also present on the occasion.

