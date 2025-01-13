NTA Postpones UGC-NET December 2024 Exam Scheduled on January 15 Due to Festive Clashes

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the postponement of the UGC-NET December 2024 examination originally scheduled for January 15, 2025.

The decision comes after numerous requests from candidates, citing the coincidence of major festivals such as Pongal and Makar Sankranti on the same date.

The UGC-NET, a prestigious national-level examination for determining eligibility for Junior Research Fellowships, Assistant Professorships, and Ph.D. admissions, is being conducted in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across 85 subjects. The examination window for the current cycle runs from January 3 to January 16, 2025.

While the January 15 examination has been deferred, the test scheduled for January 16, 2025, will proceed as planned. The NTA has assured candidates that a revised date for the postponed exam will be announced soon.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official NTA websites, www.nta.ac.in and https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in, for further updates and notifications regarding the rescheduling.