1.6 crore Devotees take holy dip at Maha Kumbh 2025 on Day 1

Prayagraj: The grand Mahakumbh 2025, one of the largest spiritual gatherings in the world, commenced on Monday, January 13, with over 1.6 crore devotees taking a holy dip at the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mystical Saraswati rivers in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The event’s first major bathing ritual, the Shahi Snan, was held on the auspicious occasion of Paush Purnima, marking the beginning of the 45-day-long festival.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his best wishes on the occasion, highlighting Mahakumbh’s significance in celebrating India’s timeless spiritual heritage and fostering harmony. The festival, which draws millions of pilgrims seeking spiritual purification, also attracted a large number of foreign visitors, some of whom braved the cold waters to participate in the holy dip.

Economic benefits from the Mahakumbh are expected to be substantial. Praveen Khandelwal, Secretary General of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), noted that the festival would generate extensive economic activity. “With an average expenditure of ₹5,000 per person during religious travel, the total spending is projected to exceed ₹2 lakh crore, benefiting sectors like hospitality, food services, healthcare, and religious goods,” he stated.

The Mahakumbh Mela, which is held in Prayagraj every 12 years, is especially significant in 2025 due to a rare celestial alignment that occurs once every 144 years. Key dates for major Shahi Snan rituals include:

January 13 – Paush Purnima Snan (Opening Day)

– Paush Purnima Snan (Opening Day) January 15 – Makar Sankranti Snan

– Makar Sankranti Snan January 29 – Mauni Amavasya Snan (Royal Bath)

– Mauni Amavasya Snan (Royal Bath) February 3 – Basant Panchami Snan (Royal Bath)

– Basant Panchami Snan (Royal Bath) February 12 – Maghi Purnima Snan

– Maghi Purnima Snan February 26 – Maha Shivratri Snan (Concluding Day)

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

To assist visitors, the Ministry of Tourism has launched a toll-free tourist helpline at 1800111363 or 1363, offering support in multiple national and international languages.

The festival also sparked political discourse. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav criticized the Uttar Pradesh government for allegedly neglecting the boatmen who play a crucial role during the event. Sharing a foreign media report on social media, Yadav accused the BJP government of sidelining these workers, questioning their shelter and livelihoods. In response, state minister Nand Gopal Gupta dismissed the claims as “baseless.”

Meanwhile, BJP leader Uma Bharti praised the arrangements. “Since 1977, I have attended many Mahakumbh festivals, but I have never seen such remarkable facilities, security, and respectful administration. This is a truly divine experience,” she said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reported a record turnout on the first day. “On this holy occasion, 1.6 crore Sanatan believers bathed in the clean waters of the Triveni, earning the blessings of purity and moksha,” he wrote on social media.

The Mahakumbh 2025 is expected to set new records in terms of participation and spiritual significance, underscoring its status as a global symbol of faith and devotion.