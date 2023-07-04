Not 2024, PM Modi sets BJP’s Agenda for ‘Mission 2047’

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing a marathon meeting of the Council of Ministers at the newly-built Pragati Maidan Convention Centre in New Delhi, said that many political parties in the country are focusing on the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections but his government is working with a roadmap laid down for year 2047 to see India becoming a developed economy in the next 25 years.

His statement on Monday could be seen as a sarcastic jibe against the opposition parties running the campaign of opposition unity.

According to sources, in the meeting, Prime Minister Modi referred to working towards the ‘Vision 2047’ and said that his government is working for the next 25 years and cautioned his team of Council of Ministers to not become ‘short-sighted’.

Modi himself shared pictures of the meeting of the Council of Ministers and tweeted, “A productive meeting with the Council of Ministers, where we exchanged our views on various policy-related issues.”

In one of the four photographs of the meeting shared by the Prime Minister, Modi is seen addressing his Council of Ministers and in two other pictures he is seen sitting with the Ministers watching a presentation.

Talking to the media after the conclusion of the meeting of the Council of Ministers, Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Meenakshi Lekhi, said that in the meeting, the Prime Minister emphasised on the development of the country’s basic infrastructure, discussed the developmental works, gave the mantra on style of working, discussed about the government’s performance till now as well as spoke about the government’s vision and roadmap for the country going ahead into year 2047. Along with this, the meeting also discussed about taking the country forward.

Lekhi further told that the Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra made a presentation in the meeting on the foreign policy of the Modi government and explained how this time Prime Minister Modi’s foreign trips (The US and Egypt) were different from previous prime Ministers and how has the country benefitted from it.

She said that it was also told through this presentation that India has reaped the benefits from the Prime Minister’s foreign visit this time, even on those things which were not being mentioned till three-four months ago.(IANS)