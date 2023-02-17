No reduction in MGNREGA Fund Allocation in Budget 2023: FM Sitharaman

TNI Bureau: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today clarified that there is no reduction in Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) fund allocation in the Budget 2023-24.

Puting aside the earlier report on reduction of the budget for the MGNREGA scheme to 60,000 crore rupees in 2023-24, Sitharaman said that the Union government has not reduced the fund for MGNREGA. The Union Finance Minister said this while addressing post budget press conference in Bhubaneswar today.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Sitharaman is on a two-day visit to Odisha. She reached Bhubaneswar yesterday evening to attend a slew of programmes.

Sitharaman, will visit IIT-Bhubaneswar and interact with the students later today before flying back to Delhi.