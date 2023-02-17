Deepali vows to fulfil dreams of Late Naba Das

TNI Bureau: Deepali Das, daughter of slain Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das vowed to fulfil the dreams of her father.

While speaking to the newsmen after donating an ambulance, she said, “Development of Jharsuguda was the dream of my father. When I returned from my studies, he always advised me to use it to work for development of the people. As a first step towards fulfilling the promises he made to the people of Jharsuguda, I donated an ambulance today.”

“On this occasion, I remember my father and am very happy that I have fulfilled one of his dreams after his death. All the dreams he had for a new Jharsuguda and for development of the people of Jharsuguda will come true for sure. The people will only lead from the front,” she added.

She also said, “My father was loving the people of Jharsuguda very much and the people were also loving him. I believe that we all will work together to carry out the responsibility of development of Jharsuguda.”

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

When asked about the ongoing probe into her father’s murder case by the Crime Branch, Deepali said, “Crime Branch is doing its job. We can give our opinion only after they give the report.”

Deepali further said, “It is only 17 to 18 days since my father died. Me and my family is yet to come out of the shock. It is very disturbing for me and my whole family and we have stopped watching news since it disturbs us.”

“The Crime Branch is doing its job. So unless it submits its final report till then I cannot say anything. So we are waiting for the final result then we will be able to tell something,” she clarified.

When a reporter asked for her reaction on the demand of Opposition parties for a CBI probe into the sensational murder case she said, “My father was loved by all including the Opposition parties. So they are giving their opinions, everyone is emotional. Everybody have their right to their own opinion in this world. This is democracy.”