No Changes to OPSC Civil Services (Main) Exam Schedule

Insight Bureau: Despite the strong appeal and massive online campaign by the candidates, the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) decided not to postpone the Odisha Civil Services (OCS-2020) Main examination and conduct it as per the schedule.

The exams will be held from January 20, 2022 to February 6, 2022 (except on January 26 & February 5, 2022). The Assistant Surgeon Exams will be held on January 23, 2022.

Candidates have been advised to adhere to the Covid Guidelines and wear N-95 masks. There will be separate halls for the candidates with Covid symptoms. Around 5000 candidates will appear in the exam.