Nifty settles near 21,000, Sensex gains over 300 pts

The benchmark equity indices ended friday’s trading session in the negative territory. The NSE Nifty 50 gained 68.25 points or 0.33% to settle at 20,937.10, while the BSE Sensex slips 303.91 points or 0.44% to 69,825.60.

The broader indices ended in negative territory, with fall led by Midcap and smallcap stocks.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Bank Nifty index soared 420.60 points or 0.90% to settle at 47,262.00. Banking and Financial Services stocks outperformed among the other sectoral indices while FMCG, and Pharma stocks shed.

HCL Technologies, LTI Mindtree, JSW Steel, Infosys, and Apollo Hospitals, were the top gainers on the NSE Nifty 50, while the laggards include Adani Enterprises, ITC, Adani Port and SEZ, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Hero MotoCorp.

The Indian Volatility Index (India VIX) closed down by 1.59 %.