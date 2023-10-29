Newly-appointed Odisha Governor Raghubar Das to take oath on Oct 31

TNI Bureau: Newly-appointed Odisha Governor Raghubar Das will take oath on October 31 at a swearing-in ceremony to be held at Raj Bhavan in Bhubaneswar.

According to reports of the Odisha Raj Bhavan, the Governor-designate will board the Purushottam Express from Tata Nagar this evening and will arrive in Puri tomorrow morning. He will offer prayers at Shri Jagannath Temple at 10 AM tomorrow before coming to Bhubaneswar.

Before taking oath at 11.44 AM, Das will offer prayers at Lord Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar on October 31.

President Droupadi Murmu had appointed 68-year-old Das as the next Governor of Odisha on October 19. He will succeed Prof. Ganeshi Lal.

The tenure of Lal, who had taken oath as the Governor of Odisha on May 29, 2018, ended on May 29 this year. But his term was extended.