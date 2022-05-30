Nepal Plane Crash: Wreckage of Tara Air Flight located

​​​​​​Insight Bureau: Search efforts for the Tara Air plane that has been missing for over 20 hours resumed on Monday early morning after the Nepali Army has physically tracked the plane crash site at Sanosware, Thasang-2 in Mustang district.

Nepali Army Spokesperson Brigadier General Narayan Silwal took to social media to announce that the troops have found the site of the crash.

Some of the bodies of the passengers are beyond recognition. As per sources, Police gathering the remains.

Tara Air’s 9 NAET twin-engine aircraft with 22 people on board, including 4 Indian nationals from Odisha, 2 Germans and 13 Nepali passengers besides a 3-member Nepali crew was found crashed hours after it went missing in the mountainous district on Sunday morning.