NEET PG 2024 Exam Date Announced; Test in 2 Shifts

The revised exam date of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, Postgraduate (NEET PG) is announced today.

➡️The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will now conduct the NEET PG exam on August 11.

➡️ NEET PG 2024 will be held in two shifts.

➡️ The cut-off date for the purpose of eligibility to appear in the NEET PG 2024 is August 15, 2024.

➡️ Candidates are advised to stay tuned to the official website natboard.edu.in for latest information.

It may be mentioned here that NEET PG was previously scheduled for June 23, but it was postponed as a precautionary measure amid allegations of irregularities in the recent competitive examinations.